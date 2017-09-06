Fifth Harmony Play Pictionary with Their Song Titles

By Hayden Wright

Fifth Harmony recently stopped by Billboard to play a rousing game of Pictionary with their song titles: Ally and Normani squared off against Lauren and Dinah.

Ally and Normani got off to a strong start when Ally drew two lines to signify “Bridges Not Walls.” Then Lauren quickly and successfully sketched an “Angel,” but Normani really struggled with the drawing for “Write on Me.”

Lauren and Dinah closed the game with a downward arrow to signify “Down,” winning the whole thing.

Watch Fifth Harmony’s intramural game of Pictionary here: