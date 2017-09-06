Fifth Harmony Play Pictionary with Their Song Titles

Could you draw "Work From Home?"
Filed Under: Fifth Harmony

By Hayden Wright

Fifth Harmony recently stopped by Billboard to play a rousing game of Pictionary with their song titles: Ally and Normani squared off against Lauren and Dinah.

Related: Lauren Jauregui ‘Disgusted’ by Trump’s DACA Repeal

Ally and Normani got off to a strong start when Ally drew two lines to signify “Bridges Not Walls.” Then Lauren quickly and successfully sketched an “Angel,” but Normani really struggled with the drawing for “Write on Me.”

Lauren and Dinah closed the game with a downward arrow to signify “Down,” winning the whole thing.

Watch Fifth Harmony’s intramural game of Pictionary here:

Comments

Leave a Reply

Fill in your details below or click an icon to log in:

Gravatar
Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s

More From Radio.com

Miranda Pet Posts DL
Taylor Swift Cat Queen
Summer Songs Drip

Listen Live