Dustin Lynch Announces Hurricane Harvey Benefit Concert

By Scott T. Sterling

Country star Dustin Lynch has announced a special Hurricane Harvey benefit show to help provide relief to those in need after the devastating storm raged through Texas.

Lynch was inspired to throw the show after an emotional visit to a Harvey storm shelter.

“The spirit of Texas, and of Country music, is to help your neighbor – to pitch in when others are struggling,” Lynch explained on a Dallas radio show this morning (Sept. 6). “So many people have stepped up to lend a hand to those affected by this storm, and I’m proud to do my small part to support the citizens of Houston and surrounding communities. After visiting the storm shelter, and meeting people whose lives have changed forever, the least I can do is come back to Dallas and try to raise spirits.”

The concert is set for Sept. 12 at Cowboys Red River in Dallas. The first 500 fans in attendance will receive a physical copy of Lynch’s new album CURRENT MOOD, and all ticket proceeds will be donated to the American Red Cross.