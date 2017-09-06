David Gilmour Hints at New Solo Album

Photo: Jo Hale / Getty Images

By Robyn Collins

David Gilmour’s last solo album, Rattle That Lock, was released in 2015, but there was material he didn’t use that could become part of a new release.

“I feel very uncomfortable heading off out and doing another tour without having made new music,” Gilmour said in a new promotional video for his Live at Pompeii release. “There are several songs which are close to being complete, which didn’t make it onto this album. I can’t see myself doing another tour without making another album first.”

“That takes me a while. It took 10 years last time,” he conceded. “I’m really hoping that, without making any promises, it won’t take ten years this time, that I will get back in and start working again. Following that, yeah, I’ll be out again.”

David Gilmour: Live at Pompeii will be screened for one night only at select theaters on Sept. 13, and available on home video on Sept. 29.

