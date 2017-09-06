Beck Unveils ‘Up All Night’ Video

By Scott T. Sterling

Beck has released a new song, “Up All Night,” the latest taste from his upcoming album, Colors.

Colors is set for release on October 13, and from all indications will be a spirited, freewheeling affair, and a far cry from his somber, Grammy-winning Morning Phase full-length from 2014.

“Up All Night” is the fourth song Beck has shared ahead of the album release, following “Dear Life,” “Dreams” and “Wow.”

The song was originally released in 2016 as part of the FIFA ’17 soundtrack, but Beck has produced a new version for inclusion on Colors.

The track arrives via a cool new music video, check it out below.