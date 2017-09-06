A$AP Rocky Has Designed A Limited Edition Vape Pen

By Robyn Collins

A$AP Rocky has collaborated with Arizona-based vape company KandyPens for the “Flacko Jodye Collection.”

The handmade pen features walnut wood grain veneer finish with gold accents and comes in a brown leather case with a retro-style collector’s gift box.

The website calls the product an “Extremely Limited Edition Collectors Item,” explaining that only 100 of the pens have been made. The vape accessory retails for $148.

Check out Rocky’s latest business venture below.