A$AP Rocky Has Designed A Limited Edition Vape Pen

Photo: Dexter Navy

By Robyn Collins

A$AP Rocky has collaborated with Arizona-based vape company KandyPens for the “Flacko Jodye Collection.”

The handmade pen features walnut wood grain veneer finish with gold accents and comes in a brown leather case with a retro-style collector’s gift box.

The website calls the product an “Extremely Limited Edition Collectors Item,” explaining that only 100 of the pens have been made. The vape accessory retails for $148.

Check out Rocky’s latest business venture below.

The wait is finally over! The Flacko Jodye Collection is available now!! #kandypens

A post shared by KandyPens (@kandypens) on

