Watch Portugal. the Man Cover Oasis’ ‘Don’t Look Back in Anger’

Photo: Danger Mouse

By Scott T. Sterling

Portugal. The Man tackled the Oasis song, “Don’t Look Back in Anger” during a recent recording session.

The band’s take on the classic 1995 single is true to the original during the live take, with singer John Gourley even slipping into Liam Gallagher’s signature British accent on occasion.

It’s a song that Portugal. The Man knows well, having performed it during this year’s Bonnaroo festival in Tennessee as a tribute to victims of the terrorist attack after Ariana Grande’s concert in Manchester earlier this year.

