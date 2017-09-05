Lil Uzi Vert for ‘XO Tour Llif3’ Video Features The Weeknd

Filed Under: Lil Uzi Vert, The Weeknd

By Scott T. Sterling

Breakout rapper Lil Uzi Vert, currently sitting at No. 1 on the Billboard album chart with Love is Rage 2, has released a new video for the hit “XO Tour Llif3,” featuring a cameo from the Weeknd.

Related: Watch Lil Uzi Vert Dive Into a Crowd From 20 Feet Up

The goth and blood-splattered clip, which was directed by Kanye West collaborator Virgil Abloh, features shots of the rapper roaming the streets while storms rage in the sky interspersed with creepy images of zombie girls lurking in a cemetery.

The Weeknd appears throughout the video, prowling back alleys while singing along to the track.

Watch the explicit video below.

Comments

Leave a Reply

Fill in your details below or click an icon to log in:

Gravatar
Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s

More From Radio.com

Miranda Pet Posts DL
Taylor Swift Cat Queen
Summer Songs Drip

Listen Live