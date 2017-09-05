Fifth Harmony’s Lauren Jauregui ‘Disgusted’ by Trump’s DACA Repeal

By Hayden Wright

This week, the Trump administration is expected to announce the end of the Deferred Action for Childhood Arrivals (DACA) program, which currently grants work visas and deportation protection to undocumented adults (termed “DREAMers”) who immigrated to America as children.

The controversial stance has reignited the national immigration debate and Fifth Harmony’s Lauren Jauregui joined the conversation with a fiery Twitter message. Jauregui, the daughter of Cuban immigrants, said she was “disgusted” by Trump’s leadership on the issue. She invoked the president’s incendiary pardon of Sheriff Joe Arpaio as evidence he lacks a moral compass on immigration.

“It’s incredible to me that you’ll pardon a man who is known for running his prison as a Latino concentration camp and call him a patriot, but then deport kids with a dream to be successful citizens with safe lives,” she wrote.

“You disgust me,” she continued. “You and your squad of Republican elite/cowards are truly sick humans. Pardoning criminals and criminalizing the vulnerable.”

Jauregui’s tweet was retweeted more than 22,000 times, as politicians like Hillary Clinton and Bernie Sanders expressed their own grievances with the looming end of DACA.