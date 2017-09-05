Jason Aldean and Wife Brittany Reveal Name of Baby Boy

Filed Under: Brittany Aldean, Jason Aldean
Photo: Rick Diamond / Getty Image

By Scott T. Sterling

Jason Aldean and his wife Brittany have revealed the name of their incoming baby boy, who will share a moniker with one of country music’s capital cities.

Related: Jason Aldean’s Son is One Big Boy

The big reveal came via social media, with Aldean posting an adorable photo of his son’s nursery, which has the boy’s name in lights over his crib: Memphis.

“We finally got our lil man’s room ready for him. Can’t wait to meet you and bring you home to ur new room, Memphis,” Aldean wrote on Instagram with a photo of the crib.

Brittany Aldean also got in on the fun, posting a photo of the happy couple posing with the crib and a baby blanket emblazoned with their son’s name.

“Today’s our Nashville baby shower… a day I’ve looked forward to for as long as I can remember,” she captioned alongside the image. “We can’t wait to hold you, Memphis!!!”

Check out the adorable posts below.

Comments

Leave a Reply

Fill in your details below or click an icon to log in:

Gravatar
Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s

More From Radio.com

Miranda Pet Posts DL
Taylor Swift Cat Queen
Summer Songs Drip

Listen Live