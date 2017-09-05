Beyoncé, Blake Shelton, More Tapped for Harvey Telethon

'Hand in Hand: A Benefit For Hurricane Harvey Relief' will take place September 12.
Photo: Theo Wargo / Getty Images

By Jon Wiederhorn

Beyoncé and Blake Shelton are among the musicians who will participate in an all-star telethon which will raise money for the victims of Hurricane Harvey.

Hand in Hand: A Benefit for Hurricane Harvey Relief will air on all major networks and other stations on September 12. George Clooney, Julia Roberts, Barbra Streisand, Reese Witherspoon, and Oprah Winfrey and many more are slated to appear, according to Variety.

George Strait will join the broadcast from the Majestic Theater in San Antonio, TX.

