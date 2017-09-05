Beck Pays Tribute to Steely Dan’s Walter Becker

By Jon Wiederhorn

“We’ve lost someone today,” Beck said in the middle of his single “Where It’s At” on Sunday night (Sept. 3) in Detroit. “Walter Becker from Steely Dan passed away.”

“We’d like to play something in tribute,” he continued as his band launched into about 30 seconds of Steely Dan’s “Josie.” “That’s for Walter Becker,” Beck said and then finished “Where It’s At.”

Becker died earlier that day at age 67. No cause of death has been announced.

Watch Beck’s tribute below: