Kesha’s New Tattoo Reminds Her to ‘Live Free’

"my mom is going to be soooo mad when she sees these ... but maybe not."
Photo: Olivia Bee

By Jon Wiederhorn

Kesha has clearly drawn out her commitment to never be enslaved or tied down again — on her hands, which are now illustrated with the phrase “live free.”

The letters run across both hands, one on each finger, right above the knuckle. Kesha posted an image of her new ink late Wednesday night (Aug 30).

The tattoo was created by Derrick Snodgrass of Oblivious Surroundings and possibly stems from the hashtag #FreeKesha, which her fans frequently used when posting about her long running legal wrangle with producer Dr. Luke.

“my mom is going to be soooo mad when she sees these … but maybe not,” Kesha posted on Instagram. maaaaaybe she will understand.”

Even if she’s “mad,” she shouldn’t be surprised. Kesha already has numerous tats, including a spaceship, a tiger, and narwhal.

See Kesha’s post below:

LIVE FREE @oblivioussurroundings ☠️

A post shared by Kesha (@iiswhoiis) on

