Eric Church Shares First 30 of 122 New Live Tracks

By Robyn Collins

If you missed Eric Church’s epic Holdin’ My Own Tour, you can still experience the sounds of the acclaimed tour. The country superstar released 30 new live tracks today and plans to drop a total of 122 recordings over the next couple of weeks.

The first 30 songs from 61 Days in Church are available through a partnership with Apple Music. The rest of the collection should come out by September 15 and will be on most streaming services.

During The Holdin’ My Own Tour Church broke records for concert lengths. “The Chief” did not have an opening act and played two full sets in each city. He also performed a different cover every night.

61 Days in Church includes hits, deep cuts and covers.

Check out the first set here.

Tracklist:

“Like a Wrecking Ball”

“Two Pink Lines”

“Lotta Boot Left to Fill”

“Mixed Drinks About Feelings”

“Ain’t Killed Me Yet”

“Over When It’s Over”

“Sinners Like Me”

“The Ballad of Curtis Loew”

“Knives of New Orleans”

“Record Year”

“Without You Hear”

“The Weight”

“Dark Side”

“Three Year Old”

“Cold One”

“Homeboy”

“How ‘Bout You”

“Jack Daniels”

“Before She Does”

“That Damn Rock & Roll”

“Country Music Jesus”

“Where She Told Me To Go”

“Round Here Buzz”

“Screw You, We’re From Texas”

“Lightning”

“Longer Gone”

“Faster Than My Angels Can Fly”

“Oh Atlanta”

“Talladega”

“The World Needs a Drink”