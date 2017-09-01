Chuck D Responds to Flavor Flav’s Public Enemy Lawsuit

By Hayden Wright

On Tuesday, Flavor Flav’s attorneys filed a lawsuit against his Public Enemy bandmate Chuck D and seven of the group’s business partners for allegedly freezing him out of major money and music decisions. Last night, Chuck went on a lengthy Twitter spree expressing his mixed feelings about the legal situation.

“Flav will be ok,” he wrote. “@tmz Drama is beneath me considering our Age. It’s low entertainment but I definitely like to find those 50 songs he wrote.”

Chuck said he has no regrets about the release of the band’s Flavor-free new album Nothing is Quick In The Desert and, if anything, Flav has held the group back from appearing more frequently — particularly at benefits for good causes. He specifically mentioned a Harry Belafonte event Flav skipped after the legendary musician inducted Public Enemy into the Rock and Roll Hall of Fame.

“I still believe giving the new @PublicEnemyFTP Album NothingIsQuickInTheDesert…was gratitude for our fans-so get it,” he wrote. “I cant accept @PublicEnemyFTP not doin benefits because Flav refuses to do em.So I head to Houston w @prophetsofrage we have done 8 in 1year.”

However, the emcee seemed optimistic about reaching an amicable resolution with Flav, blaming the hype man’s new representation as the cause of his legal action.

“When its all SAID & done I gotta pick him up & dust him off. Miss a deadline things move.Don’t release album there WONT be touring #spoiled,” he wrote. “People can lighten up on Flav. It’s his new mgt that vengefully felt that suing a 3rd party & connecting me was a good move for him #stupid.”

Flav also tweeted last night writing: “#ATTENTION EVERYONE!! this is Flavor Flav speaking himself,,,I love my partner Chuck D everyone so don’t get it twisted,,we will fix it,!!”

