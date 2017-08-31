Logic’s VMA Performance of ‘1-800-273-8255’ Spikes Suicide Prevention Calls

By Scott T. Sterling

Among the most moving moments of the 2017 MTV Video Music Awards was rapper Logic’s stirring rendition of anti-suicide anthem, “1-800-273-8255.”

According to CNN, the moment generated a 50 percent spike in calls to the National Suicide Prevention Lifeline.

“It’s not just about the calls; it’s about increasing awareness about suicide, and suicide prevention in particular,” said John Draper, director of the National Suicide Prevention Lifeline. “The calls don’t even begin to count the number of people who, just by listening to the song and hearing the lyrics, feel more hopeful and less alone. There’s really no measuring that impact.”

Draper also said that “1-800-273-8255″ has had a noticeable influence from the time it was revealed. ”The impact has been pretty extraordinary. On the day the song was released, we had the second-highest call volume in the history of our service.”

“This past year, our audience was forced to say goodbye to musicians too soon because of suicide,” added Garret English, executive producer of the 2017 VMAs. “We want to do more than remember these artists. We want to remind people that suicide is preventable and that there are ways to get help and feel better if you’re struggling emotionally.

“Logic’s song ‘1-800-273-8255’ is not only a phenomenal track, but it has struck a chord with its inspiring message of hope, and we are honored to offer the VMA platform so it can reach even more young people.”