Fall Out Boy to Donate Proceeds From Houston Show to Hurricane Victims

Filed Under: Fall Out Boy
Photo: Pamela Littky

By Jon Wiederhorn

Fall Out Boy will donate all proceeds from their November 7 concert in Houston to Hurricane Harvey relief organizations.

Related: Fall Out Boy Delay Release of New Album ‘M A N I A’ until 2018

The show, which falls in the middle of their  M A N I A tour, will take place at the Toyota Center. Money from the gig will go directly into the Fall Out Boy Fund charity, and will then be distributed to outlets providing aid to victims of the hurricane.

The “M A N I A” tour will launch October 20 in Cleveland, Ohio and wraps up Nov. 18 in Phoenix. Arizona. Jaden Smith and blackbear will open the shows.

Comments

Leave a Reply

Fill in your details below or click an icon to log in:

Gravatar
Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s

More From Radio.com

Miranda Pet Posts DL
Taylor Swift Cat Queen
Summer Songs Drip

Listen Live