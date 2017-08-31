Drake Donates $200,000 to Harvey Relief Efforts

By Scott T. Sterling

Drake has long championed the city of Houston as his second home.

Today (Aug. 31), the rapper has revealed that he has donated $200,000 to the Harvey relief efforts in a heartfelt video message on Instagram.

“To the resilient people of Houston and the entire state of Texas, I would like to send you all of our love and all of our prayers. To the brave men and women that have assisted in aid, relief, rescue, your actions are truly heroic,” he says in the clip.

“My good friend JJ Watt has started a fundraising effort through YouCaring, and I’ve donated $200,000 towards it,” the rapper adds.

The Houston Texan defense end had started fundraising on Sunday with the goal of $10 MM. Watt’s donation page is now past that amount and continuing to grow.

“The journey to rebuilding is going to be a long one, so anything you can give is greatly appreciated,” Drake says at the end of the clip.

Watch the video below.

www.youcaring.com/JJWatt @justinjames99 🙌🏽🙏🏽💙

A post shared by champagnepapi (@champagnepapi) on

