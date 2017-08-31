Charlie Puth’s ‘Attention’ Gets Rap Remix From Kyle

By Scott T. Sterling

Charlie Puth’s massive summer anthem “Attention” gets a big shot of hip-hop courtesy of a new remix featuring Kyle.

“Who knew it/ I’d have to see you as a threat?/ Now I just wanna see you less,” Kyle raps on the remix, adding his own spin on Puth’s bitter lyricism on the original. “I ain’t trying to place no blame/ Everything my mom said came true/ She said we’d be better off friends/ No that would make no sense.”

It’s the latest in a long line of “Attention” remixes, with the song having already been reworked by David Guetta, HUGEL, Oliver Heldens, Lash and Bingo Players.

Kyle has had his own summer anthem success this year, with his Lil Yachty-assisted single, “iSpy,” peaking at No. 4 on the Billboard Hot 100.

Listen to Kyle’s remix of Charlie Puth’s “Attention,” which contains explicit lyrics, below.