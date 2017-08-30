Thomas Rhett & Wife Lauren Talk Adjusting to Family Life

By Scott T. Sterling

Life in the Rhett household sounds like the makings of a warm family sitcom.

County star Thomas Rhett and his wife Lauren were deep in the process of adopting their daughter, Willa Gray, when they discovered that Lauren was pregnant with daughter Ada. Instead of panicking, the pair took the news in stride.

“The blessings around us are incredible,” Lauren stressed to People in a new interview. “We feel like it’s all part of the plan.”

Despite being from Uganda, Willa Gray is taking to her new life like a champ.

“You almost couldn’t tell that she ever lived anywhere else,” Thomas Rhett said of the 21-month-old. “She’s such a go-with-the-flow child.”

“When she came home from Uganda, she didn’t skip a beat. She rocked it!” Lauren added. “Going from Uganda to America, nothing. Having a baby sister? World changing! She’s been very emotional.”

While they’re still figuring out how things will work when Thomas hits the road to support his upcoming new album, the appropriately titled Life Changes, the couple says that it’s all worth it.

“That first morning we were all home, we were all together in a room, both girls, both dogs, both of us and we were just chilling and I was like, ‘This is what we’ve been preparing for for over a year,'” Lauren said. “We finally got there. And look how beautiful our girls are. It brought me so much peace and happiness.”