Miranda Lambert Shares Adorable Harvey Puppy Rescue Update

By Scott T. Sterling

Earlier this week, Miranda Lambert’s MuttNation Foundation rolled into Texas to help rescue dogs displaced by the devastating storm Harvey. Now, the country star has shared an adorable update of one such rescued dog who gave birth to a litter of puppies.

“My roommates tonight sure are cute! Mama and newborns that were born this morning,” she shared on Instagram with a photo of the dog and her puppies. “I’m calling her Ashley after @ashleymonroemusic who just had a baby herself.

“@muttnationfoundation rescued 72 dogs today who are being transported to dry safe shelters across the country,” Lambert added. “Thanks for yalls support. Stay tuned tomorrow and continue to pray.”

Lambert also shared a number of photos of the volunteers who are helping in Texas.

See the Miranda Lambert’s posts below.

