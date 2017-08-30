Michael Jackson’s ‘Thriller’ Video Without Music is Still Magical: Watch

Photo: Courtesy Optimum Productions

By Scott T. Sterling

As tributes continue to pour in for what would have been pop legend Michael Jackson’s 59th birthday on August 29, a video has surfaced of his most famous music video, “Thriller,” remixed to erase one of its primary parts: the music.

YouTube user Red Rhythm is behind this imaginative new version, which maintains the video’s sound effects and Jackson’s vocals while removing all traces of music. The results are still surprisingly effective, particularly during the famous zombie dance sequence.

Watch the music-free version of Michael Jackson’s “Thriller” and enjoy the original video below.

