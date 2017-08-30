Listen to Jay-Z’s Emotional Teaser ‘Dream. On.’

The clip will play at the beginning of his set at the Made in America festival, which takes place this Saturday and Sunday in Philadelphia.
Jay-Z has dropped clip featuring a vulnerable, autobiographical poem to tease his Budweiser Made in America Festival set.

The rap mogul talks about the struggles he made it through as a young child in Brooklyn, saying, “It takes tears, sweat, blood, five CCs/ Because I know what a kid in apartment 5C see/ Heaven knows all I had was hella hope/ Speed dating with destiny, I couldn’t tell her no.”

The inspirational rap is patient and deliberate, so that the listener doesn’t miss a word of the encouragement not to give up, but Dream. On.

The “Dream. On.” clip will play at the beginning of his set at the Made in America festival, which takes place this weekend, September 2nd and 3rd, in Philadelphia.

J. Cole, Solange, the Chainsmokers and Migos are also scheduled to perform.

