Justin Moore Announces ‘Hell on a Highway’ Tour Dates

By Scott T. Sterling

Country singer Justin Moore has revealed the Hell on a Highway tour, an extensive run of concert dates that stretches into the new year.

The tour kicks of on Oct. 13 in Monroe, LA, and rolls across the country before winding up in Knoxville, TN, on April 28.

Dylan Scott will join Moore on the tour as the opening act.

Justin Moore is still supporting his most recent full-length, Kinda Don’t Care, released in August 2016.

See Justin’s full run of dates below.

2017

10/13 — Monroe, La. @ Monroe Civic Center

10/15 — New Orleans, La. @ UNO Lakefront Arena

10/19 — Baltimore, Md. @ Modell Lyric

10/20 — Richmond, Va. @ Altria Theater

10/27 — Birmingham, Ala. @ BJCC Concert Hall

11/4 — Moline, Ill. @ iWireless Center

11/9 — Muncie, Ind. @ Emens Auditorium at Ball State University

11/10 — Muskegon, Mich. @ LC Walker Arena

11/11 — Merrillville, Ind. @ Star Plaza Theatre

11/16 — Salem, Va. @ Salem Civic Center

11/17 — Athens, Ga. @ Akins Arena at the Classic Center

2018

01/18 — Rio Rancho, N.M. @ Santa Ana Star Center

01/19 — Prescott Valley, Ariz. @ Prescott Valley Event Center

01/20 — Salt Lake City, Utah @ Maverik Center

01/21 — Nampa, Idaho @ Ford Idaho Center

01/23 — Tucson, Ariz. @ Tucson Arena

01/25 — San Jose, Calif. @ City National Civic

01/26 — Los Angeles, Calif. @ Microsoft Theater

01/27 — Ontario, Calif. @ Citizens Business Bank Arena

02/01 — Washington, DC @ Wharf

02/02 — Salisbury, Md. @Wicomico Civic Center

02/03 — Newark, Del. @ Bob Carpenter Center at the University of Delaware

02/09 — Norfolk, Va. @ Ted Constant Convocation Center

02/10 — Spartanburg, S.C. @ Spartanburg Memorial Auditorium

02/15 — Rockford, Ill. @ BMO Harris Bank Center

02/16 — Ft. Wayne, Ind. @ Allen County Memorial Coliseum

02/17 — Ypsilanti, Mich. @ EMU Convocation Center

02/23 — Trenton, N.J. @ Sun National Bank Center

02/24 — Rochester, N.Y. @ Blue Cross Arena

03/01 — Estero, Fla. @ Germaine Arena

03/03 — St. Augustine, Fla. @ St. Augustine Amphitheatre

03/08 — Broomfield, Colo. @ 1st Bank Arena

03/09 — Kearney, Neb. @ Viaero Event Center

03/10 — Bismarck, N.D. @ Bismarck Event Center

03/15 — Park City, Kan. @ Hartman Arena

03/16 — Tulsa, Okla. @ Brady Theatre

03/23 — Shreveport, La. @ Shreveport Municipal Auditorium

03/24 — Pensacola, Fla. @ Pensacola Bay Center

03/29 — Kingston, R.I. Ryan Center

03/30 — Portland, Maine @ Cross Insurance Arena

03/31 — Bangor, Maine @ Cross Insurance Center

04/19 — St. Joseph, Mo. @ St. Joseph Civic Center

04/20 — Cedar Falls, Iowa @ McLeod Center

04/21 — Green Bay, Wis. @ Resch Center

04/26 — Troy, Ohio @ Hobart Arena

04/27 — Youngstown, Ohio @ Covelli Centre

04/28 — Knoxville, Tenn. @ Knoxville Civic Coliseum

