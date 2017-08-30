Cardi B Explains the Inspiration for ‘Bodak Yellow’

By Scott T. Sterling

Rapper Cardi B took a moment to break down how she made her breakout hit, “Bodak Yellow,” in a very entertaining new interview.

“I wanted to do a song that is, like, ‘You know what? I’m in a good place in my life right now and I want to stun,'” she explained to Billboard, adding that she wrote the lyrics during a flight while listening to the beat repeatedly.

“I felt it in my soul — this song is going to be so popping,” she said. “While I was recording it, every b—- I don’t like came into my head. I was picturing me rapping it to them.”

She explained the importance of making sure the track was ready for release in the summer, because as she put it, “Summertime, this is the time that you flex.”