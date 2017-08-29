The National Release New Song ‘Day I Die’ with Time-Lapse Video

By Annie Reuter

The National are set to release their new album Sleep Well Beast on September 8 and the Brooklyn-based band is giving fans an early listen to a song called “Day I Die.”

“Graham MacIndoe captured eighteen time-lapse photo series during rehearsals at Le Centquatre in June 2017 in Paris. Hours of rehearsal are compressed into a few minutes. Over five thousand of these photographs were brought together to create the final video,” said director Casey Reas.

“I wrote custom software to collage multiple photographs together and to compile them into videos,’ he continued. “A flickering color layer abstracted from broadcast television signals augments the black and white footage. The images are played back at 12fps, near the threshold of the persistence of vision.”

Check out the new clip below.