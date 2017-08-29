Watch Shania Twain Rock the U.S. Open

By Scott T. Sterling

Shania Twain’s highly anticipated comeback continues to gather momentum, as the country music legend celebrated her 52nd birthday (Aug. 28) by rocking the U.S. Open with a triumphant medley of hits.

Taking the stage at Arthur Ashe Stadium in New York, Twain opened the show with 1997 hit, “That Don’t Impress Me Much,” followed by two new songs, “Life’s About to Get Good” and “Swingin’ With My Eyes Closed.”

The singer also played the tried and true hits “Still the One” and “Man! I Feel Like a Woman!” to round out the energetic performance. Watch the show below.

Among the fans in attendance included Hamilton star Lin-Manuel Miranda and his wife Vanessa Nadal, who tweeted about getting “romantical” to Twain’s performance. Twain returned the favor with a retweet, stating, “Love this.”

Twain’s comeback album, Now, is set for release on September 29, with the star hitting the road for the supporting tour in May 2018.