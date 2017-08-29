Maren Morris Goes to Goat Yoga

What’s better than a holistic yoga session? Goat yoga, of course.

Country singer Maren Morris enjoyed a relaxing spot of goat yoga recently, sharing the moment with a funny Instagram post posing with a cute little goat calmly standing on her back.

The photo was snapped at Shenanigoats Yoga in Bellshire, Tennessee. See the post below.

And Maren is likely preparing for a mysterious upcoming event on her itinerary, as the singer posted on Twitter that she’s “singing a patriotic song somewhere coooooool next week.”

