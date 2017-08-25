Zac Brown Band Hit the Stage for ‘Roots’ Video

Filed Under: Zac Brown Band

By Scott T. Sterling

The Zac Brown Band take it to the stage for the band’s latest music video, “Roots.”

Related: 5 Best Songs on Zac Brown Band’s ‘Welcome Home’

It’s the opening track from the group’s most recent album, Welcome Home, released earlier this year.

The clip has a sentimental feel, as it opens with Brown dedicated the song to old-school fans. The song’s lyrics are also tinged with nostalgia, reflected with archival images interspersed throughout the clip.

The Zac Brown Band is currently on tour, with upcoming shows at Chicago’s Wrigley Field and the Hollywood Bowl in Los Angeles.

Watch the video for “Roots” below.

Comments

Leave a Reply

Fill in your details below or click an icon to log in:

Gravatar
Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s

More From Radio.com

Miranda Pet Posts DL
Taylor Swift Cat Queen
Summer Songs Drip

Listen Live