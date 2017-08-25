Wu-Tang Clan Announce New Album, Share Lead Track ‘People Say’

Wu-Tang Clan have announced a new album Wu-Tang: The Saga Continues, which will be released on October 13.

The hip hop veterans also shared the record’s first single “People Say.” The album is executive produced by RZA and “crafted by” DJ Mathematics, according to a press release.

“For years, Math has had the idea of putting together a body of music using modern and legendary equipment such as ASR10 with vocal performances by Wu-Tang Clan members and other prominent MCs,” said RZA. “With The Saga Continues he’s created a masterpiece. We at 36 Chambers ALC are honored to work with Mathematics and Wu-Tang Clan to put out a great piece of art.”

Check out the explicit track “People Say” below.

 

 

