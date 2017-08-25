Migos Start a Fire in ‘Too Hotty’ Video

Filed Under: Migos

By Scott T. Sterling

Migos have returned with a fiery new music video for “Too Hotty.”

The track is taken from a forthcoming compilation, Quality Control Presents: Control The Streets Volume One. There is no release date yet set for the collection.

The dark video follows band members through a series of nefarious scenarios, opening with Offset surrounded by candles and black-clad models in a dimly-lit mansion. Quavo appears in a makeshift repair shop, generating sparks with a sander. The trio convenes in a parking lot surrounding by plumes of fire as Takeoff delivers the track’s closing verse.

Watch the explicit video for “Too Hotty” below.

 

