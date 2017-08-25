Mariah Carey Joins French Montana for Acoustic ‘Unforgettable’ Remix

Filed Under: French Montana, mariah carey
Photo: Theo Wargo / Frederick M. Brown / Getty Images

By Scott T. Sterling

After teasing the collaboration, French Montana has released an acoustic “Unforgettable” remix, featuring Mariah Carey.

Related: French Montana’s ‘Whiskey Eyes’ Video Honors Late Rapper Chinx

Carey’s distinctive vocal styling adds a new dimension to Montana’s pop hit which also features Swae Lee of Rae Sremmurd, which is currently in the top 5 of the Hot 100.

Carey is reportedly in the studio working on a new album, and is creating the theme song for upcoming animated holiday movie, The Star.

Check out the new version of “Unforgettable,” which contains explicit lyrics, below.

