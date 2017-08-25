Dustin Lynch Shares New Song ‘Why We Call Each Other’

Dustin Lynch interview light the fuse
Photo: Rick Diamond / Getty Images

By Scott T. Sterling

Country Star Dustin Lynch has shared a new song, “Why We Call Each Other.”

The track is taken from Lynch’s upcoming full-length, Current Mood, which is set for release on September 8.

“Why We Call Each Other” is available as an instant download for fans who pre-order the album.

“The album is just real, and it’s me,” Lynch told Rolling Stone about Current Mood. “It makes me feel something and makes me want to feel something with someone else. And I didn’t set out to make a record for a certain type of country music fan. I just set out to make the best possible album I could, and that’s what every song reflects.”

Listen Live