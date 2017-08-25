Billy Ray Cyrus Celebrates Birthday with New Album Announcement

By Scott T. Sterling

Country star Billy Ray Cyrus celebrates his 55th birthday today (August 25), and chose to recognize the occasion by announcing a new album.

He made the announcement on social media, revealing that the album, Set the Record Straight, is set for release on November 10.

“When it’s your birthday & you announce your new album!” Cyrus exclaimed, adding a link to the new LP’s pre-order information.

The new album info is tucked amidst a slew of happy birthday salutations, including a glorious throwback pic of the singer posted by his famous daughter, Miley Cyrus. Miley is featured on her father’s new album, singing on a track called “Stand.”

