Avenged Sevenfold Cover the Beach Boys’ ‘God Only Knows’

By Scott T. Sterling

Avenged Sevenfold have taken on the Beach Boys’ 1966 classic, “God Only Knows.”

Related: Avenged Sevenfold Release Mexican Folk Song ‘Malagueña Salerosa’

The cover version is the latest new track recorded for the band’s ever-expanding 2016 release, The Stage.

“Of all these new songs we’ve recorded, this one was the most difficult in terms of figuring out an arrangement,” vocalist M. Shadows said in a press release. “Figuring out the middle vocal melodies was also challenging. We wanted to make the song a little darker by adding a flanger and some haunting vocal nuances. The Beach Boys have always been an influence, so it was fun to tackle this one from arguably the best album of all time, Pet Sounds.”

Avenged Sevenfold’s version of “God Only Knows” follows recent covers of Mr. Bungle (“Retrovertigo”) and Del Shannon (“Runaway”).