Will Taylor Swift Address Kanye Feud on ‘Reputation?’

By Hayden Wright

Taylor Swift has slithered back into the spotlight with the announcement of her sixth studio album Reputation. The record’s lead single drops tonight and many Swift experts have wondered what Taylor’s new sound will—well—sound like.

But it’s the album’s title that has other digital sleuths hypothesizing. “Reputation” is a loaded term for Swift, whose carefully cultivated image has included boyfriends, breakups and a squad of famous followers—not to mention high-profile feuds. Last year, her long-running beef with Kanye West melted down when his wife Kim Kardashian released leaked audio of Taylor flattering West’s controversial single, “Famous.”

Swift had previously condemned West’s “misogynistic” use of the term “bitch” to describe her and for taking credit for her fame. Swift’s triumphant Album of the Year GRAMMY speech appeared to be a thinly veiled attack on West’s lyrics. For many, the Kardashian incident later that summer punctured Swift’s version of events and cast doubt on her sincerity. That spawned the “snake emoji” social media meme for Taylor which she’s worked hard to reclaim this week.

There’s some circumstantial evidence that the beef might soon start sizzling again. The font on Taylor’s new album cover seems to be the same one Kanye used for The Life of Pablo, XXL points out.

Taylor Swift’s “reputation” is hardly in crisis mode but a new album is a perfect opportunity for her to hit back at critics—including Kim and Kanye—and reposition her brand for a new chapter. Will she formally clap back at the Wests? We’ll have the answer very soon.