Rod Stewart to Perform ‘Do Ya Think I’m Sexy’ with DNCE at VMAs

By Robyn Collins

Rod Stewart will take the stage with DNCE to perform “Do Ya Think I’m Sexy” for this year’s MTV Video Music Awards tomorrow (Aug. 25). The performance will be broadcast remotely from Las Vegas. A studio recording of the song will also be released.

Demi Lovato has been also been added as a performer. They will join previously announced acts Ed Sheeran, Miley Cyrus, The Weekend, Fifth Harmony, Lorde, 30 Seconds To Mars and Shawn Mendes.

Katy Perry, who has four nominations, will host the event. ”I’ve been training with MTV in zero gravity, eating astronaut ice cream, and I’m on a group text with Buzz Aldrin and Neil deGrasse Tyson. Come August 27, I’ll be ready to be your MOONWOMAN! Brace for impact, kids,” she wrote on social media.

P!nk is slated to accept the coveted Michael Jackson Video Vanguard award. The highest honor at the awards show has previously been won by icons Madonna, Beyoncé, and Rihanna.

Two new awards have been added to this year’s ceremony: a non-gendered ‘Artist of the Year’ category, and an award for ‘Best Fight Against the System’, which recognizes those videos which “inspire viewers to stand up and fight injustice.”

Watch the Rod Stewart and DNCE teaser below: