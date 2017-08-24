‘Hollywood Medium’ Channels Notorious B.I.G. with Lil’ Kim

By Scott T. Sterling

Tyler Henry, star of the TV show Hollywood Medium, channeled the spirit of Notorious B.I.G. during this week’s episode (Aug. 23) with Lil’ Kim.

During the episode, Henry said that the rapper’s spirit was hinting that two people conspired in his still-unsolved 1997 murder.

“It is interesting to note, he is having me bring up two people, two people, two people and showing me two people conspiring,” Henry told Lil’ Kim (via TooFab). “There’s a feeling of almost like people talking or hearing that someone might not have wanted him to live. He’s showing me a symbol of death threat and then not taking death threat seriously, which would indicate if we don’t know who did it, many people would.”

Later, Henry revealed that the late rapper considered Lil’ Kim his soulmate: “For him, loving you was the greatest accomplishment his soul truly feels it was ever able to do. You showed him what love was but you helped teach him in ways that no one else did and that’s so special.”

Watch clips from the episode below.