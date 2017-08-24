Halsey Claps Back at Critic Who Questioned her ‘Playboy’ Cover Shoot

"A woman can be multi dimensional. Just so we are f---ing clear."
Filed Under: halsey
Halsey / Courtesy Astralwerks

By Hayden Wright

Yesterday, Halsey shared a new cover shot from her phtoshoot for Playboy magazine. A cover image of her in a bra from a Flaunt cover story is also in the shot. In the Instagram caption, Halsey proudly describes herself as a “Not-so-covered cover girl.” Not all her followers were thrilled that the self-professed feminist would appear in a publication most associated with male pleasure.

”You are a feminist but you flash your boobs in Playboy magazine,” the user wrote.

Halsey’s response took a page from Walt Whitman’s “I am vast, I contain multitudes.” The singer wrote:

“Yeah it’s crazy. I can show my t— in Playboy, perform at the Nobel Peace, speak at the Planned Parenthood Gala with Hillary Clinton, shake my a– on 300 stages, give a speech at the United Nations, do 150 shots of tequila, get a #1 album, and march in the streets of DC all in just ONE year! Newsflash. A woman can be multi dimensional #WeAreNotJustOneThing. Just so we are f—— clear.”

Well, that settles that. See Halsey’s Playboy cover here:

Not-so-covered cover girl

A post shared by halsey (@iamhalsey) on

JUST so we are fucking CLEAR 👆🏼💅🏼

A post shared by halsey (@iamhalsey) on

