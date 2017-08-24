Conor McGregor Trains to Notorious B.I.G. in New Beats by Dre Ad

By Scott T. Sterling

With the big Floyd Mayweather/Conor McGregor fight just days away, a new Beats by Dre commercial featuring McGregor has been revealed.

The three-minute spot features an actor playing a young McGregor palling around with friends on the streets of Dublin, interspersed with images of the fighter training.

At one point, McGregor is seen putting on a pair of Beats by Dre headphones and dialing up Notorious B.I.G.’s “Juicy,” which plays throughout the rest of the spot. Watch it below.

