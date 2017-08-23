Listen to Selena Gomez ‘Fetish’ Remix by Galantis

"There's a lot of music that's coming."
(Kevin Winter/Getty Images)

By Jon Wiederhorn

Selena Gomez surprised fans last night by releasing a remix of her most recent single “Fetish,” which features Gucci Mane.

The track was revamped by Galantis and features additional electronic beats and synth work. Both versions of “Fetish” will likely be included on her third studio album SG2, which has not yet been given a release date. But in an interview with San Diego’s Energy 103.7 Gomez said the album is nearly done. “There’s a lot of music that’s coming,” she said.

Listen to Selena Gomez’s “Fetish (Galantis Remix”) below:

