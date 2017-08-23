Watch the Foo Fighters Video for ‘The Sky is a Neighborhood’

By Robyn Collins

The Foo Fighters have just released a music video to accompany their new single “The Sky is a Neighborhood” — this, during the historic week when the moon moved between the sun and earth causing a solar eclipse in the sky of many neighborhoods in America.

The video, directed by Dave Grohl, stars the rocker’s daughters, Violet, 11 and Harper, 8, in a Grimm’s Fairy Tale-style bedtime story. It takes place in a cabin in the woods as the girls look at a children’s book and when the song starts to peak, the musicians — their eyes light like bright stars — rock out on the roof.

The sleepy sisters are amused at first. But the noise and the magic going on outside are too much for them to sleep, so they get out of bed. The scene closes with both girls floating above a glowing book and the band going crazy on the roof as the sky fills with lights.

The song was first debuted by Grohl and drummer Taylor Hawkins as a live acoustic version in May. The full band performed it onstage for the first time during a festival performance in Iceland where they also debuted “La Dee Da.” At the same show, Foo Fighters performed “Dirty Water” live, and a surprise new song, “Run.” from their upcoming Concrete and Gold.

The band will kick off a North American tour to support Concrete and Gold on October 14 in Richmond, Virginia. They will also headline a new one-day festival, Cal Jam 17, on October 7 in San Bernardino, California. The festival will also feature Queens of the Stone Age, Cage the Elephant and Liam Gallagher.

Watch “The Sky is a Neighborhood” below: