By Scott T. Sterling

In the long steady march towards Desiigner finally releasing his long-awaited debut album, the Brooklyn rapper has dropped a surreal new music video for the song, “Liife,” featuring Gucci Mane.

The clip finds Desiigner and some friends riding ATVs through a forest out to a mysterious mansion. Things stay psychedelic once inside, where Gucci Mane shows up to deliver his verse.

Watch the video below.