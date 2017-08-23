Colin Kaepernick Gives $34,000 to J. Cole’s Dreamville Charity

Controversial former San Francisco 49ers quarterback has made a sizable contribution to rapper J. Cole’s charity, the Dreamville Foundation.

The news was revealed by sports reporter Darren Rovell via Twitter, who was detailing Kaepernick’s list of donations towards a pledge to give $1 million to charity.

J. Cole’s Dreamville Foundation, based in his home city of Fayetteville, North Carolina, states its mission is “to reveal to the urban youth, their limitless potential, through positive life- altering experiences.”

Kaepernick and Cole have become friends, in a tweet from the earlier this month Kaepernick wrote: “Great to see my Brother @JColeNC I appreciate you not just talking about helping the people, but actually going out and doing the work!”

