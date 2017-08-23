Chris Young Announces New Album ‘Losing Sleep’

Filed Under: Chris Young
Photo: Courtesy Sony Nashville

Chris Young has announced a new studio album Losing Sleep, which will be released October 20.

Related: Chris Young Releases ‘Sober Saturday Night’ Music Video

Young made the announcement via a Facebook Live video, during which he previewed one of the album’s new songs “Where I Go When I Drink.” The singer has already released the title track for his latest offering.

Check out the cover art for Losing Sleep and Chris’ Facebook live session below.

Comments

Leave a Reply

Fill in your details below or click an icon to log in:

Gravatar
Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s

More From Radio.com

Miranda Pet Posts DL
Taylor Swift Cat Queen
Summer Songs Drip

Listen Live