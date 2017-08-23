Bruno Mars Meets the Man He’s Named After

By Robyn Collins

Bruno Mars was named after a professional wrestler — kind of.

Related: Bruno Mars to Donate $1 Million to Flint Water Crisis Victims

The multi-talented artist and producer was given the name Peter Gene Hernandez when he was born. The superstar’s father nicknamed him Bruno when he saw a resemblance between his toddler son and professional wrestling heavyweight champion Bruno Sammartino,

Tuesday night, Aug. 22, the singer met his nickname namesake in Pittsburgh at his 24K Magic World Tour date at PPG Paints Arena, reports Billboard.

“I was nicknamed after this professional wrestler Bruno Sammartino. Tonight in Pittsburgh I had the honor of meeting him!” Mars posted on Instagram along with a photo of himself with the wrestler.