Petition Calls for Britney Spears Statues to Replace Confederate Monuments

By Hayden Wright

In the wake of deadly Charlottesville protests, statues commemorating the Confederacy have become lightning rods in the broader conversation about racial inequality and white supremacy in America.

Last week, some ingenious petitioners suggested replacing a Virginia statue with Missy Elliott. This week, Britney Spears fans want to see monuments to the Confederacy in her home state of Louisiana replaced with tributes to the resilient pop star.

“Not only has Britney proven her talent, but she’s proven her strength of character by not only overcoming highly publicized mental breakdown, but by continuously working towards improving herself. She’s an inspiration to millions,” the petition reads.

“She’s already earned her star on Hollywood’s Walk of Fame, and now it’s time for her home state to honor her with the tribute that she deserves.”

The letter calls on decision makers to “do the right thing” and “replace the Confederate statues with an actual Louisiana hero.” So far, the effort has gathered more than 3,400 signatures.