Billy Corgan Shares Solo Piano Ballad ‘Aeronaut’

Photo: Stephen Lovekin / Getty Images

By Scott T. Sterling

Smashing Pumpkins frontman Billy Corgan (currently going by his full birth name William Patrick Corgan) has released a new solo song, “Aeronaut,” taken from the upcoming full-length, Ogilala.

The song is a heartfelt piano ballad thick with orchestral swells beneath Corgan’s distinctive vocals.

Ogilala, which will be produced by Rick Rubin, is set for release on October 14. The album will be supported by a 13-date tour.

Check out Corgan’s latest below.

