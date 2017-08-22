VMA Pre-Show to Feature Cardi B, Khalid, Bleachers & More

Filed Under: bleachers, Cardi B., Khalid, VMAs

By Scott T. Sterling

With the 2017 edition of the MTV Video Music Awards now just days away, details for the ceremony’s pre-show have been revealed.

Related: Logic, Khalid & More Added as VMA Performers

Cardi B, soaring on the back of her smash single, “Bodak Yellow,” will perform live from the red carpet, as will Bleachers and Khalid. Three-time nominee Lil Yachty will host, alongside Charlamange Tha God, Terrence J and Gaby Wilson.

It’s also been revealed that on Thursday (August 24), fan voting will commence for the “Song of Summer” category, with “Despacito (Remix) and “Shape of Things” among the nominees.

Comments

Leave a Reply

Fill in your details below or click an icon to log in:

Gravatar
Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s

More From Radio.com

Miranda Pet Posts DL
Taylor Swift Cat Queen
Summer Songs Drip

Listen Live