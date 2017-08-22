Will Taylor Swift Shock Fans with a Radical New Sound?

By Scott T. Sterling

With new music from pop superstar Taylor Swift imminent, rumors are swirling that she’s planning to return with a shocking and unexpected new sound.

According to Us Weekly, sources close to the singer say that Swift has reinvented her music yet again in the ongoing evolution from country prodigy to pop powerhouse.

“The single is very different. It goes from very soft, to hard, to soft again,” said one source. “Taylor is overhauling her image.”

“It doesn’t sound like anything she’s done before,” explained another source, who said the song does build on the pop template found on Swift’s last album, 1989. “It’s a little unusual. She plays around with new sounds each album cycle, but this one, in particular, stands out.”

That evolution is carried over to the first single’s visual, the source added: “The video is definitely eye-catching,”

With Swift’s new single allegedly dropping this Friday, August 25, an “insider” revealed that she plans on attending this weekend’s 2017 MTV Video Music Awards.

Only time will tell.