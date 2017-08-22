Mystikal Turns Himself in to Louisiana Police on Rape Charge

By Jon Wiederhorn

Rapper Mystikal (real name Michael Lawrence Tyler) has turned himself in to officers in northwest Louisiana following an arrest warrant for a sexual assault charge.

The 46-year-old entered the Caddo Correctional Facility yesterday (Aug. 21). The warrant, issued August 18, included a charge of first-degree rape. A judge set Mystikal’s bond at $2 million, reports KSLA.

The allegation dates back to an incident at a Shreveport casino in October 2016 when the Legends of Southern Hip-Hop tour hit the city. It wasn’t Mystikal’s first run in with the law. In 2004, he received a six-year prison sentence for sexual battery and extortion for attacking his former hairstylist. He was released from prison in 2010.

Mystikal’s biggest hit was 2000’s “Shake Ya Ass,” though he was recently featured on Mark Ronson’s 2015 album Uptown Special.

